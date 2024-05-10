15. Analytical Techniques:IR, NMR, Mass Spect
1H NMR:Q-Test
3PRACTICE PROBLEM
Two protons are enantiotopic when replacing either two of the protons forms enantiomers. These enantiotopic protons cannot be distinguished using NMR and are considered equivalent. Determine if the two protons at C4 in 4-chlorobut-1-ene are enantiotopic. Use an imaginary replacement method.
