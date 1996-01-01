26. Amino Acids, Peptides, and Proteins
Isoelectric Point
3PRACTICE PROBLEM
The pI of glutamic acid is equal to the average pKa of its two negatively charged carboxyl groups. Explain.
ANSWERS OPTIONS
A
In order for glutamic acid to have no net charge, the two carboxyl groups must have a charge of −1 between them in order to cancel out the +1 charge of the amino group.
B
In order for glutamic acid to have no net charge, the two carboxyl groups must have a charge of +1 between them in order to cancel out the −1 charge of the amino group.
C
In order for glutamic acid to have no net charge, the two amino groups must have a charge of −1 between them in order to cancel out the +1 charge of the carboxyl group.
D
In order for glutamic acid to have no net charge, the two amino groups must have a charge of +1 between them in order to cancel out the −1 charge of the carboxyl group.