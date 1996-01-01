3. Acids and Bases
Equilibrium Constant
23PRACTICE PROBLEM
Benzenesulfonic acid (C6H5SO3H) has a pKa value of −0.60 while acetic acid (CH3COOH) has a Ka value of 1.8×10−5. Determine the Ka value of benzenesulfonic acid and the pKa value of acetic acid. Which one of the two acids is the stronger acid? Additionally, calculate how many times stronger it is.
ANSWERS OPTIONS
A
Ka of C6H5SO3H = 4.7
pKa of CH3COOH = 4.0
C6H5SO3H is 2.2×105 times stronger than CH3COOH.
B
Ka of C6H5SO3H = 4.0
pKa of CH3COOH = 4.7
C6H5SO3H is 2.2×105 times stronger than CH3COOH.
C
Ka of C6H5SO3H = 4.7
pKa of CH3COOH = 4.0
C6H5SO3H is 4.5×10−6 times stronger than CH3COOH.
D
Ka of C6H5SO3H = 4.0
pKa of CH3COOH = 4.7
C6H5SO3H is 4.5×10−6 times stronger than CH3COOH.
