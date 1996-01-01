13. Alcohols and Carbonyl Compounds
13. Alcohols and Carbonyl Compounds Oxidizing and Reducing Agents
12PRACTICE PROBLEM
Determine using oxidation numbers if the given reaction is a redox reaction.
ANSWERS OPTIONS
A
Not a redox reaction; No element changed in oxidation number going from reactants to products.
B
Not a redox reaction; Electrons just reshuffled between two carbons causing the change in their oxidation numbers from reactants to products.
C
Redox reaction; One carbon increased in oxidation number, while another carbon from the same molecule decreased in oxidation number.
D
Redox reaction; The oxidation number of carbon increased while that of oxygen decreased.