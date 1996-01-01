7. Substitution Reactions
Good Leaving Groups
5PRACTICE PROBLEM
Which of the following compounds has a better leaving group? Justify your answer.
ANSWERS OPTIONS
A
Compound (b) has a better leaving group because it becomes a neutral molecule after the reaction.
B
Compound (a) has a better leaving group because it becomes an anion after the reaction.
C
The leaving groups of both compounds have the same leaving group ability because of the presence of the oxygen atom.
D
None of these.