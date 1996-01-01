11. Radical Reactions
Radical Selectivity
4PRACTICE PROBLEM
Show the major products of free-radical bromination for each of the compounds given below. Keeping in mind that the bromination is highly selective towards the stable radical formation.
a. Methylcyclohexane
b. Cyclopentane
ANSWERS OPTIONS
A
B
C
D