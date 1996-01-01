8. Elimination Reactions
E2 Mechanism
E2 Mechanism
17PRACTICE PROBLEM
a. Explain why both SN2 and SN1 reactions are not feasible for 1-(chloromethyl)-1-methylcyclohexane.
b. Are E2 and E1 reactions feasible for it?
ANSWERS OPTIONS
A
a. SN1 and SN2 reactions are not feasible due to the steric hindrance for the backside attack.
b. E2 and E1 reactions are also not feasible.
B
a. The SN1 reaction is not feasible due to the formation of a less stable primary carbocation. The SN2 reaction is not feasible due to the steric hindrance for the backside attack.
b. E2 and E1 reactions are also not feasible.
C
a. SN1 and SN2 reactions are not feasible due to the steric hindrance for the backside attack.
b. E2 and E1 reactions are both feasible.
D
a. The SN1 reaction is not feasible due to the formation of a less stable primary carbocation. The SN2 reaction is not feasible due to the steric hindrance for the backside attack.
b. E2 and E1 reactions are both feasible.
