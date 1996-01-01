16. Conjugated Systems
Conjugated Hydrohalogenation (1,2 vs 1,4 addition)
16. Conjugated Systems Conjugated Hydrohalogenation (1,2 vs 1,4 addition)
3PRACTICE PROBLEM
Analyze the nucleophiles listed below to see whether they would undergo 1,2- or 1,4-addition.
Analyze the nucleophiles listed below to see whether they would undergo 1,2- or 1,4-addition.
ANSWERS OPTIONS
A
(I) 1,2-addition;
(II) 1,2-addition;
(III) 1,2-addition
B
(I) 1,4-addition;
(II) 1,2-addition;
(III) 1,4-addition
C
(I) 1,2-addition;
(II) 1,4-addition;
(III) 1,2-addition
D
(I) 1,4-addition;
(II) 1,4-addition;
(III) 1,4-addition