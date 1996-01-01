8. Elimination Reactions
8. Elimination Reactions E2 Mechanism
Which of the two ammonium ions shown below can undergo an elimination reaction in the presence of a strong base? Justify your answer.
A
A will undergo an elimination reaction because B does not have hydrogen bonded to the positively charged nitrogen, which will be eliminated to form the double bond.
B
B will undergo an elimination reaction because A will act as a weak acid and will undergo a neutralization reaction instead.
C
Both A and B will undergo an elimination reaction because both contain β-hydrogens, which will be eliminated to form the double bond.
D
Neither A nor B will undergo an elimination reaction because they don’t contain a good leaving group.