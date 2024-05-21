13. Alcohols and Carbonyl Compounds
Oxidizing Agent
13. Alcohols and Carbonyl Compounds Oxidizing Agent
69PRACTICE PROBLEM
Draw the major products resulting from the reactions given below. Provide stereochemistry if necessary.
(i) cyclohexylmethanol + Na2Cr2O7/H2SO4
(ii) cyclohexanol + HCl/ZnCl2
(iii) propan-1-ol + HBr
