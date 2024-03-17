Alcohol X (C 6 H 12 O) was oxidized to an aldehyde using NaOCl and CH 3 COOH at 0 °C. When this alcohol was distilled in H 2 SO 4 , two alkenes were formed. The major alkene product is 1-methylcyclopent-1-ene. The minor alkene product formed the starting alcohol when reacted with 1. BH 3 /THF, 2. H 2 O 2 , HO−, and H 2 O. What is the identity of alcohol X?