13. Alcohols and Carbonyl Compounds
Reducing Agent
Alcohol X (C6H12O) was oxidized to an aldehyde using NaOCl and CH3COOH at 0 °C. When this alcohol was distilled in H2SO4, two alkenes were formed. The major alkene product is 1-methylcyclopent-1-ene. The minor alkene product formed the starting alcohol when reacted with 1. BH3/THF, 2. H2O2, HO−, and H2O. What is the identity of alcohol X?
