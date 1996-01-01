4. Alkanes and Cycloalkanes
Naming Amines
11PRACTICE PROBLEM
Write the IUPAC name for the following:
ANSWERS OPTIONS
A
i) 1-bromo-3-ethylpyridine
ii) 3-ethyl-4,5-dimethylpiperidine
B
i) 3-bromo-5-ethylpiperidine
ii) 2-ethyl-3,4-dimethylpyridine
C
i) 3-bromo-5-ethylpyridine
ii) 3-ethyl-4,5-dimethylpiperidine
D
i) 2-bromo-4-ethylpyridine
ii) 5-ethyl-3,4-dimethylpiperidine
