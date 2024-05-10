Organic Chemistry
Draw all the resonance forms of the given intermediates. Do resonance contributors help explain why a reaction that involves them is more likely to occur under very mild conditions?
Yes; The fewer resonance contributors there are for an intermediate, the more stable the intermediate, making its formation easier such that even under mild conditions it would proceed.
Yes; The more resonance contributors there are for an intermediate, the more stable the intermediate, making its formation easier such that even under mild conditions it would proceed.