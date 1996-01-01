13. Alcohols and Carbonyl Compounds
Nucleophilic Addition
2PRACTICE PROBLEM
Determine whether the below-given species is a strong, intermediate, or weak nucleophile. Would this nucleophile add directly to a carbonyl or wait for the carbocation formation before adding to the carbonyl?
It is a strong nucleophile that will directly attack the carbonyl.
It is a strong nucleophile that will attack the carbonyl after carbocation formation.
It is a weak nucleophile that will attack the carbonyl after carbocation formation.
It is a weak nucleophile that will directly attack the carbonyl.