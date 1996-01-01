3. Acids and Bases
Equilibrium Constant
3. Acids and Bases Equilibrium Constant
1PRACTICE PROBLEM
The first step of the following series of reactions is Stille coupling. The product (A) of the first step tautomerizes to produce compound B in a basic solution. After the production of compound B, it is quickly converted into compound C. Propose a mechanism for the formation of compound C from compound B.
ANSWERS OPTIONS
A
B
C
D