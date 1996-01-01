11. Radical Reactions
Free Radical Halogenation
52PRACTICE PROBLEM
When pentane is reacted with chlorine in the presence of light, a poor yield of 1-chloropentane is obtained. However, cyclopentane can be converted to chlorocyclopentane with good yield by the same reaction.
a. Explain this difference.
b. What should be the ratio of reactants to get a good yield of chlorocyclopentane.
ANSWERS OPTIONS
A
(a) Pentane gives a mixture of three monochlorinated products while cyclopentane gives only one.
(b)The ratio of cyclopentane should be kept higher than chlorine to get a good yield of chlorocyclopentane
B
(a) Pentane gives a mixture of four monochlorinated products while cyclopentane gives only two.
(b)The ratio of cyclopentane should be kept higher than chlorine to get a good yield of chlorocyclopentane
C
(a) Pentane gives a mixture of three monochlorinated products while cyclopentane gives only one.
(b)The ratio of cyclopentane should be kept lower than chlorine to get a good yield of chlorocyclopentane
D
(a) Pentane gives a mixture of four monochlorinated products while cyclopentane gives only two.
(b)The ratio of cyclopentane should be kept lower than chlorine to get a good yield of chlorocyclopentane
