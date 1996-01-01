15. Analytical Techniques:IR, NMR, Mass Spect
IR Spect:Extra Practice
15. Analytical Techniques:IR, NMR, Mass Spect IR Spect:Extra Practice
6PRACTICE PROBLEM
When positioned correctly, substituents can transmit electronic data through the benzene ring. This idea can be discovered and used in IR spectroscopy.
Sort the following derivatives of benzaldehyde according to the frequency of carbonyl stretching (1 being the highest and 3 being the lowest).
When positioned correctly, substituents can transmit electronic data through the benzene ring. This idea can be discovered and used in IR spectroscopy.
Sort the following derivatives of benzaldehyde according to the frequency of carbonyl stretching (1 being the highest and 3 being the lowest).
ANSWERS OPTIONS
A
1: A, 2: B, 3: C
B
1: C, 2: B, 3: A
C
1: A, 2: C, 3: B
D
1: B, 2: A, 3: C