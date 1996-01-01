13. Alcohols and Carbonyl Compounds
Oxidizing Agent
2PRACTICE PROBLEM
Every oxidation involves a reduction. Determine the atom that underwent reduction in the final step of the following Swern oxidation mechanism.
ANSWERS OPTIONS
A
Sulfur atom
B
Carbon atom adjacent to oxygen
C
Oxygen atom
D
Carbanion adjacent to sulfur