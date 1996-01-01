15. Analytical Techniques:IR, NMR, Mass Spect
1H NMR:Number of Signals
4PRACTICE PROBLEM
In the given molecule, explain why the hydrogens H a and Hb are nonequivalent.
ANSWERS OPTIONS
A
All the hydrogens in alkyl halides are nonequivalent.
B
Because these two hydrogens are in different environments due to the restricted bond rotation.
C
Because of the symmterical structure of the molecule.
D
Wrong, these two hydrogens are equivalent.