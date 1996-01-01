20. Carboxylic Acid Derivatives:NAS
Naming Carboxylic Acids
14PRACTICE PROBLEM
Give an appropriate systematic name for each of the structures shown below.
ANSWERS OPTIONS
A
(a): 2-carboxyl-3-methylbut-2-ene
(b): cis-2-methylcyclohexanecarboxylic acid
B
(a): 3-carboxyl-2-methylbut-2-ene
(b): trans-2-carboxylmethylcyclohexane
C
(a): 2,3-dimethylbut-2-enoic acid
(b): trans-2-methylcyclohexanecarboxylic acid
D
(a): 3,3-dimethylbut-2-enoic acid
(b): trans-6-methylcyclohexanecarboxylic acid
