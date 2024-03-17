Organic Chemistry
An enzyme containing cysteine residues in its active site becomes inactive if it is incubated with bromoacetic acid. What causes this loss of activity?
The NH group of cysteine acts as a base and deprotonates bromoacetic acid changing the pH.
The SH group of cysteine acts as a nucleophile and attacks the carbonyl making an alcohol substituent.
The NH group of cysteine acts as a base and eliminates the SH group in cysteine.
The SH group of cysteine acts as a nucleophile and attacks Br making acetic acid its substituent.