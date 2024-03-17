8. Elimination Reactions
Nucleophiles and Basicity
23PRACTICE PROBLEM
Using alcohol as a solvent, determine which is stronger between the given nucleophiles in the SN2 reaction. Explain your prediction.
(i) (CH3CH2CH2)3N or (CH3CH3CH2)2NH
(ii) (CH3CH2)2O or (CH3CH2)2S
