3. Acids and Bases
Ranking Acidity
42PRACTICE PROBLEM
Why is the pKa of the α-hydrogen of N,N-dimethylacetoacetamide higher than the pKa of the α-hydrogen of ethyl acetoacetate?
ANSWERS OPTIONS
A
Because oxygen has a stronger electron-withdrawing effect than nitrogen, and because the lone pair of oxygen is more delocalized.
B
Because oxygen has a stronger electron-withdrawing effect than nitrogen, and because the lone pair of nitrogen is more delocalized.
C
Because nitrogen has a stronger electron-withdrawing effect than oxygen, and because the lone pair of oxygen is more delocalized.
D
Because nitrogen has a stronger electron-withdrawing effect than oxygen, and because the lone pair of nitrogen is more delocalized.