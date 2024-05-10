13. Alcohols and Carbonyl Compounds
Oxidizing Agent
82PRACTICE PROBLEM
The oxidation of alcohols by chromic acid involves two steps: forming a chromate ester and eliminating H+ and chromium. Which step is likely to be rate-limiting?
Furthermore, kinetic studies have shown that compound I oxidizes much slower than compound II when subjected to chromic acid oxidation. Rationalize the difference in reactivities.
