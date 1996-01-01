Acetal quiz #1 Flashcards

What is the structural definition of an acetal in organic chemistry?

An acetal is a compound in which a central carbon atom is bonded to two OR groups (where R is an alkyl or aryl group) and two other substituents, typically hydrogen or carbon. Acetals are formed from carbonyl compounds (aldehydes or ketones) through an acid-catalyzed reaction with alcohols, involving the formation of a hemiacetal intermediate followed by substitution of the remaining OH group with a second OR group.