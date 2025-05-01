What is a vinyl alcohol? A vinyl alcohol is an alcohol group directly attached to a double bond (alkene).

What is tautomerization in the context of alkyne hydration? Tautomerization is the reversible process where a hydrogen and a pi bond swap positions, converting an enol to a keto form.

What is the favored product after tautomerization of a vinyl alcohol? The keto form (ketone or aldehyde) is highly favored over the enol (vinyl alcohol) form.

What does the term 'enol' mean? Enol refers to a compound with an alcohol group attached to a carbon-carbon double bond.

What is the product of Markovnikov hydration of an alkyne? Markovnikov hydration of an alkyne produces a ketone after tautomerization.

Which reagents are used for Markovnikov addition of water to alkynes? Oxymercuration and acid-catalyzed hydration are used for Markovnikov addition of water to alkynes.