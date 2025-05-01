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Amine Alkylation definitions

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  • Amine
    A functional group featuring a nitrogen atom with a lone pair, often acting as a nucleophile in organic reactions.
  • Primary Amine
    A compound where a nitrogen atom is bonded to one alkyl group and two hydrogens, often a target in synthetic chemistry.
  • Alkyl Halide
    A molecule containing a carbon-halogen bond, serving as an electrophile in nucleophilic substitution reactions.
  • Nucleophile
    A species with a lone pair or negative charge that seeks out electrophilic centers to form new bonds.
  • Electrophile
    An atom or molecule with an electron-deficient center, making it susceptible to attack by nucleophiles.
  • SN2 Mechanism
    A one-step substitution process involving backside attack, leading to inversion of configuration at the reactive center.
  • Leaving Group
    An atom or group that departs with a pair of electrons during a substitution or elimination reaction.
  • Polyalkylation
    A process where multiple alkyl groups attach to a nitrogen, often resulting in undesired secondary or tertiary amines.
  • Secondary Amine
    A molecule where a nitrogen atom is bonded to two alkyl groups and one hydrogen, often formed by over-alkylation.
  • Tertiary Amine
    A nitrogen-containing compound with three alkyl groups attached, typically resulting from further alkylation.
  • Quaternary Ammonium Compound
    A nitrogen atom bonded to four alkyl groups, carrying a positive charge, formed by exhaustive alkylation.
  • Deprotonation
    The removal of a hydrogen ion from a molecule, often facilitated by a base during reaction steps.
  • Aromaticity
    A property of cyclic molecules with delocalized electrons, referenced in advanced amine alkylation scenarios.
  • Excess Amine
    A strategy using a large amount of amine to minimize multiple alkylations and favor primary amine formation.
  • Synthetic Limitation
    A drawback or challenge in a reaction method, such as difficulty controlling product selectivity in amine alkylation.