Amine A functional group featuring a nitrogen atom with a lone pair, often acting as a nucleophile in organic reactions.

Primary Amine A compound where a nitrogen atom is bonded to one alkyl group and two hydrogens, often a target in synthetic chemistry.

Alkyl Halide A molecule containing a carbon-halogen bond, serving as an electrophile in nucleophilic substitution reactions.

Nucleophile A species with a lone pair or negative charge that seeks out electrophilic centers to form new bonds.

Electrophile An atom or molecule with an electron-deficient center, making it susceptible to attack by nucleophiles.

SN2 Mechanism A one-step substitution process involving backside attack, leading to inversion of configuration at the reactive center.