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Amine A functional group featuring a nitrogen atom with a lone pair, often acting as a nucleophile in organic reactions. Primary Amine A compound where a nitrogen atom is bonded to one alkyl group and two hydrogens, often a target in synthetic chemistry. Alkyl Halide A molecule containing a carbon-halogen bond, serving as an electrophile in nucleophilic substitution reactions. Nucleophile A species with a lone pair or negative charge that seeks out electrophilic centers to form new bonds. Electrophile An atom or molecule with an electron-deficient center, making it susceptible to attack by nucleophiles. SN2 Mechanism A one-step substitution process involving backside attack, leading to inversion of configuration at the reactive center. Leaving Group An atom or group that departs with a pair of electrons during a substitution or elimination reaction. Polyalkylation A process where multiple alkyl groups attach to a nitrogen, often resulting in undesired secondary or tertiary amines. Secondary Amine A molecule where a nitrogen atom is bonded to two alkyl groups and one hydrogen, often formed by over-alkylation. Tertiary Amine A nitrogen-containing compound with three alkyl groups attached, typically resulting from further alkylation. Quaternary Ammonium Compound A nitrogen atom bonded to four alkyl groups, carrying a positive charge, formed by exhaustive alkylation. Deprotonation The removal of a hydrogen ion from a molecule, often facilitated by a base during reaction steps. Aromaticity A property of cyclic molecules with delocalized electrons, referenced in advanced amine alkylation scenarios. Excess Amine A strategy using a large amount of amine to minimize multiple alkylations and favor primary amine formation. Synthetic Limitation A drawback or challenge in a reaction method, such as difficulty controlling product selectivity in amine alkylation.
Amine Alkylation definitions
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