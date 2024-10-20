Anaerobic Respiration quiz Flashcards
Anaerobic Respiration quiz
- Which of the following distinguishes fermentation from aerobic respiration? A) Use of oxygen B) Production of ATP C) Regeneration of NAD+ D) Production of ethanolA) Use of oxygen. Fermentation occurs in the absence of oxygen, whereas aerobic respiration requires oxygen.
- What is the primary difference between fermentation and anaerobic respiration?The primary difference is that fermentation does not use an electron transport chain, while anaerobic respiration does, using a different final electron acceptor than oxygen.
- When is fermentation more advantageous than aerobic respiration?Fermentation is more advantageous in environments lacking oxygen, allowing organisms to regenerate NAD+ and continue glycolysis for ATP production.
- Which molecule typically serves as the final electron acceptor during fermentation?In fermentation, organic molecules such as pyruvate or acetaldehyde serve as the final electron acceptors.
- When do yeast cells switch from aerobic respiration to fermentation?Yeast cells switch to fermentation when oxygen is not available, allowing them to continue ATP production through glycolysis.
- Under what environmental conditions do yeast carry out fermentation?Yeast carry out fermentation in anaerobic conditions, where oxygen is absent.
- What type of respiration are alcoholic and lactic acid fermentation?Alcoholic and lactic acid fermentation are types of anaerobic respiration.
- Which best explains why the first organisms on Earth were anaerobic?The early Earth's atmosphere lacked oxygen, so the first organisms were anaerobic, relying on processes like fermentation for energy.
- What do methanogens use as their electron acceptor for anaerobic respiration?Methanogens use carbon dioxide as their electron acceptor, reducing it to methane in anaerobic respiration.
- What is anaerobic fermentation?Anaerobic fermentation is a metabolic process that converts glucose to energy without oxygen, regenerating NAD+ to sustain glycolysis.
- What is the final electron acceptor during fermentation?The final electron acceptor during fermentation is an organic molecule, such as pyruvate in lactic acid fermentation or acetaldehyde in alcohol fermentation.
- Which of the following will take place if oxygen is not available after glycolysis? A) Citric acid cycle B) Electron transport chain C) Fermentation D) Oxidative phosphorylationC) Fermentation. In the absence of oxygen, cells undergo fermentation to regenerate NAD+ and continue glycolysis.
- Why does anaerobic respiration yield less energy than aerobic respiration?Anaerobic respiration yields less energy because it does not fully oxidize glucose and lacks an electron transport chain, resulting in less ATP production compared to aerobic respiration.