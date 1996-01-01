Aromatic Hydrocarbons quiz #1 Flashcards

What is an aromatic hydrocarbon, and how can you identify one based on the four tests of aromaticity?

An aromatic hydrocarbon is a molecule that is cyclic, fully conjugated, planar, and contains a number of pi electrons that fits Huckel's rule (4n+2, where n is an integer, resulting in 2, 6, 10, 14, etc.). These criteria confer extra stability and aromaticity to the molecule.