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Aromaticity definitions

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  • Aromaticity
    A phenomenon conferring exceptional stability to certain unsaturated, cyclic compounds, making them unusually unreactive.
  • Aromatic Compound
    A molecule with high electron density and multiple double bonds in a ring, displaying remarkable chemical stability.
  • Benzene
    A prototypical six-membered ring with alternating double bonds, known for its resistance to typical addition reactions.
  • Unsaturation
    A structural feature involving double bonds or rings, resulting in fewer hydrogens than a fully saturated molecule.
  • Double Bond
    A covalent connection involving two shared electron pairs, often found in unsaturated and aromatic systems.
  • Hydrohalogenation
    A reaction where a hydrogen and a halogen are added across a double bond, typically not occurring with aromatic rings.
  • Halogenation
    A process introducing halogen atoms to a molecule, which aromatic rings notably resist under standard conditions.
  • Non-aromatic Compound
    A molecule lacking unusual stability or instability, behaving with typical reactivity seen in most organic compounds.
  • Anti-aromatic Compound
    A highly unstable and reactive molecule with a cyclic, unsaturated structure, often decomposing rapidly.
  • Stability
    A measure of a molecule's resistance to chemical change, exceptionally high in aromatic systems.
  • Reactivity
    A tendency to undergo chemical reactions, which is unusually low in aromatic compounds and extremely high in anti-aromatic ones.
  • Ring
    A closed loop of atoms, often containing double bonds, crucial for the unique properties of aromatic molecules.
  • Electron Density
    A concentration of electrons within a molecule, especially high in aromatic systems due to delocalized pi bonds.
  • KMnO4
    A strong oxidizing agent used in organic reactions, which aromatic rings resist under mild conditions.
  • Triene
    A molecule containing three double bonds, which may be arranged in rings or chains, affecting its stability.