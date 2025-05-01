Aromaticity A phenomenon conferring exceptional stability to certain unsaturated, cyclic compounds, making them unusually unreactive.

Aromatic Compound A molecule with high electron density and multiple double bonds in a ring, displaying remarkable chemical stability.

Benzene A prototypical six-membered ring with alternating double bonds, known for its resistance to typical addition reactions.

Unsaturation A structural feature involving double bonds or rings, resulting in fewer hydrogens than a fully saturated molecule.

Double Bond A covalent connection involving two shared electron pairs, often found in unsaturated and aromatic systems.

Hydrohalogenation A reaction where a hydrogen and a halogen are added across a double bond, typically not occurring with aromatic rings.