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Aromaticity A phenomenon conferring exceptional stability to certain unsaturated, cyclic compounds, making them unusually unreactive. Aromatic Compound A molecule with high electron density and multiple double bonds in a ring, displaying remarkable chemical stability. Benzene A prototypical six-membered ring with alternating double bonds, known for its resistance to typical addition reactions. Unsaturation A structural feature involving double bonds or rings, resulting in fewer hydrogens than a fully saturated molecule. Double Bond A covalent connection involving two shared electron pairs, often found in unsaturated and aromatic systems. Hydrohalogenation A reaction where a hydrogen and a halogen are added across a double bond, typically not occurring with aromatic rings. Halogenation A process introducing halogen atoms to a molecule, which aromatic rings notably resist under standard conditions. Non-aromatic Compound A molecule lacking unusual stability or instability, behaving with typical reactivity seen in most organic compounds. Anti-aromatic Compound A highly unstable and reactive molecule with a cyclic, unsaturated structure, often decomposing rapidly. Stability A measure of a molecule's resistance to chemical change, exceptionally high in aromatic systems. Reactivity A tendency to undergo chemical reactions, which is unusually low in aromatic compounds and extremely high in anti-aromatic ones. Ring A closed loop of atoms, often containing double bonds, crucial for the unique properties of aromatic molecules. Electron Density A concentration of electrons within a molecule, especially high in aromatic systems due to delocalized pi bonds. KMnO4 A strong oxidizing agent used in organic reactions, which aromatic rings resist under mild conditions. Triene A molecule containing three double bonds, which may be arranged in rings or chains, affecting its stability.
Aromaticity definitions
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