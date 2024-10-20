Base Pairing quiz #1 Flashcards
Base Pairing quiz #1
- Which RNA base bonds with adenine?In RNA, adenine (A) bonds with uracil (U).
- Which RNA base bonds with cytosine?In RNA, cytosine (C) bonds with guanine (G).
- Which shows the correct complementary base pairing for DNA?In DNA, adenine (A) pairs with thymine (T), and cytosine (C) pairs with guanine (G).
- Which base pairs with adenine?In DNA, adenine (A) pairs with thymine (T); in RNA, adenine pairs with uracil (U).
- What are the base pairing rules?In DNA, adenine pairs with thymine, and cytosine pairs with guanine. In RNA, adenine pairs with uracil.
- How are the base-pairing rules different for RNA than DNA?In RNA, uracil (U) replaces thymine (T), so adenine (A) pairs with uracil instead of thymine.
- What base pairs with guanine?Guanine (G) pairs with cytosine (C).
- What base pairs with the codon on the mRNA molecule?The anticodon on tRNA pairs with the codon on mRNA, following complementary base pairing rules.
- In the pairing of the nitrogen bases, which bases pair together?In DNA, adenine pairs with thymine, and cytosine pairs with guanine. In RNA, adenine pairs with uracil.
- Which nucleotides can pair together? Select all that apply.Adenine with thymine (DNA), adenine with uracil (RNA), cytosine with guanine.
- Which components of DNA are held together by weak hydrogen bonds?The nitrogenous bases are held together by hydrogen bonds.
- What is the importance of complementary base pairing?Complementary base pairing ensures accurate DNA replication and RNA transcription, maintaining genetic integrity.
- Which base will pair with uracil in RNA?Uracil (U) pairs with adenine (A) in RNA.
- What does uracil base pair with?Uracil (U) pairs with adenine (A) in RNA.
- What holds base pairs together?Hydrogen bonds hold base pairs together.
- What structure forms when regions of RNA form base pairs with themselves?Hairpin loops or stem-loop structures can form when RNA base pairs with itself.
- What type of bond holds the complementary DNA strands together?Hydrogen bonds hold the complementary DNA strands together.
- Why do adenine and thymine fit together and pair up?Adenine and thymine fit together due to their ability to form two hydrogen bonds, ensuring structural compatibility.
- Which mRNA nucleotide is complementary to guanine?Cytosine (C) is complementary to guanine (G) in mRNA.
- Which base always pairs with adenine?In DNA, adenine (A) pairs with thymine (T); in RNA, adenine pairs with uracil (U).
- Which base will thymine (enol) pair with in DNA?Thymine (T) pairs with adenine (A) in DNA.
- What is complementary base pairing?Complementary base pairing refers to the specific pairing of nitrogenous bases: adenine with thymine (or uracil in RNA), and cytosine with guanine.
- Which of the following are the complimentary base pairs in DNA?Adenine with thymine, and cytosine with guanine.
- Which nucleotide could base pair with a pyrimidine?A purine, such as adenine or guanine, can base pair with a pyrimidine.
- Which base pairs are found in DNA?Adenine pairs with thymine, and cytosine pairs with guanine.
- What base in RNA pairs with adenine?Uracil (U) pairs with adenine (A) in RNA.
- What types of bonds are formed between complementary DNA bases?Hydrogen bonds are formed between complementary DNA bases.
- What type of bonds connect the bases to each other?Hydrogen bonds connect the bases to each other.
- Which type of bonds form between complementary base pairs?Hydrogen bonds form between complementary base pairs.
- What type of bonds hold complementary base pairs together in a DNA double helix?Hydrogen bonds hold complementary base pairs together in a DNA double helix.
- How are the base pairing rules related to Chargaff’s research on DNA?Chargaff's rule states that the percentage of adenine equals thymine, and cytosine equals guanine, due to their specific pairing.