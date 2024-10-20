Base Pairing quiz #1 Flashcards

Terms in this set ( 40 ) Hide definitions

Which RNA base bonds with adenine? In RNA, adenine (A) bonds with uracil (U).

Which RNA base bonds with cytosine? In RNA, cytosine (C) bonds with guanine (G).

Which shows the correct complementary base pairing for DNA? In DNA, adenine (A) pairs with thymine (T), and cytosine (C) pairs with guanine (G).

Which base pairs with cytosine? Cytosine (C) pairs with guanine (G).

Which base pairs with adenine? In DNA, adenine (A) pairs with thymine (T); in RNA, adenine pairs with uracil (U).

What are the base pairing rules? In DNA, adenine pairs with thymine, and cytosine pairs with guanine. In RNA, adenine pairs with uracil.

How are the base-pairing rules different for RNA than DNA? In RNA, uracil (U) replaces thymine (T), so adenine (A) pairs with uracil instead of thymine.

What base pairs with guanine? Guanine (G) pairs with cytosine (C).

What base pairs with cytosine? Cytosine (C) pairs with guanine (G).

Which base always pairs with cytosine? Cytosine (C) always pairs with guanine (G).

What base pairs with the codon on the mRNA molecule? The anticodon on tRNA pairs with the codon on mRNA, following complementary base pairing rules.

What pairs with base guanine? Guanine (G) pairs with cytosine (C).

In the pairing of the nitrogen bases, which bases pair together? In DNA, adenine pairs with thymine, and cytosine pairs with guanine. In RNA, adenine pairs with uracil.

What base does guanine pair with? Guanine (G) pairs with cytosine (C).

Which nucleotides can pair together? Select all that apply. Adenine with thymine (DNA), adenine with uracil (RNA), cytosine with guanine.

Which components of DNA are held together by weak hydrogen bonds? The nitrogenous bases are held together by hydrogen bonds.

What is the importance of complementary base pairing? Complementary base pairing ensures accurate DNA replication and RNA transcription, maintaining genetic integrity.

Which base will pair with uracil in RNA? Uracil (U) pairs with adenine (A) in RNA.

What does uracil base pair with? Uracil (U) pairs with adenine (A) in RNA.

What holds base pairs together? Hydrogen bonds hold base pairs together.

What type of bond holds the base pairs together? Hydrogen bonds hold the base pairs together.

What does guanine pair with? Guanine (G) pairs with cytosine (C).

What structure forms when regions of RNA form base pairs with themselves? Hairpin loops or stem-loop structures can form when RNA base pairs with itself.

What type of bond holds the complementary DNA strands together? Hydrogen bonds hold the complementary DNA strands together.

Why do adenine and thymine fit together and pair up? Adenine and thymine fit together due to their ability to form two hydrogen bonds, ensuring structural compatibility.

Which mRNA nucleotide is complementary to guanine? Cytosine (C) is complementary to guanine (G) in mRNA.

What type of bond connects base pairs? Hydrogen bonds connect base pairs.

Which base always pairs with adenine? In DNA, adenine (A) pairs with thymine (T); in RNA, adenine pairs with uracil (U).

Which base will thymine (enol) pair with in DNA? Thymine (T) pairs with adenine (A) in DNA.

What is complementary base pairing? Complementary base pairing refers to the specific pairing of nitrogenous bases: adenine with thymine (or uracil in RNA), and cytosine with guanine.

Which of the following are the complimentary base pairs in DNA? Adenine with thymine, and cytosine with guanine.

Which nucleotide could base pair with a pyrimidine? A purine, such as adenine or guanine, can base pair with a pyrimidine.

Which base pairs are found in DNA? Adenine pairs with thymine, and cytosine pairs with guanine.

What base in RNA pairs with adenine? Uracil (U) pairs with adenine (A) in RNA.

What types of bonds are formed between complementary DNA bases? Hydrogen bonds are formed between complementary DNA bases.

What type of bonds connect the bases to each other? Hydrogen bonds connect the bases to each other.

Which type of bonds form between complementary base pairs? Hydrogen bonds form between complementary base pairs.

What type of bond holds base pairs together? Hydrogen bonds hold base pairs together.

What type of bonds hold complementary base pairs together in a DNA double helix? Hydrogen bonds hold complementary base pairs together in a DNA double helix.