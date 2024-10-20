Base Pairing quiz #2 Flashcards
Base Pairing quiz #2
- What type of bonds hold the base pairs together?Hydrogen bonds hold the base pairs together.
- How many hydrogen bonds connect each base pair?Adenine and thymine form two hydrogen bonds; cytosine and guanine form three hydrogen bonds.
- Which base in an anticodon will pair with the base adenine in a codon?Uracil (U) in the anticodon will pair with adenine (A) in the codon.
- What nucleotide pairs with T? With C?Adenine (A) pairs with thymine (T), and guanine (G) pairs with cytosine (C).
- What are complementary base pairs? Give an example.Complementary base pairs are specific pairs of nitrogenous bases that bond together, such as adenine with thymine and cytosine with guanine.