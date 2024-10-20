Base Pairing quiz #2 Flashcards

Hydrogen bonds hold the base pairs together.

What type of bonds hold the base pairs together?

Adenine and thymine form two hydrogen bonds; cytosine and guanine form three hydrogen bonds.

How many hydrogen bonds connect each base pair?

Which base in an anticodon will pair with the base adenine in a codon?

Uracil (U) in the anticodon will pair with adenine (A) in the codon.