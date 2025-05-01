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Aromatic Heterocycle A ring structure containing at least one non-carbon atom, exhibiting aromatic stability and unique reactivity with acids. Imidazole A five-membered aromatic ring with two nitrogens, often used to illustrate basicity and acid reactions in heterocycles. Lone Pair A pair of valence electrons on an atom, not involved in bonding, that can participate in acid-base reactions. Aromaticity A property of cyclic, planar molecules with delocalized electrons, conferring exceptional stability and resistance to reaction. HX A strong halohydric acid, such as HCl, used to probe the basicity of heterocyclic compounds in acid-base reactions. Acid-Base Reaction A process where a proton is transferred from an acid to a basic site, often a lone pair, without disrupting aromaticity. Planarity A geometric requirement for aromaticity, ensuring all atoms in a ring lie in the same plane for electron delocalization. Conjugation A system where p orbitals overlap across adjacent atoms, allowing electron delocalization and contributing to aromatic stability. Huckel's Rule A criterion stating that aromatic rings must have 4n+2 π electrons, ensuring maximum stability and aromatic character. Hybridization The mixing of atomic orbitals, such as sp2 or sp3, influencing the basicity and reactivity of lone pairs in heterocycles. Basicity A measure of how readily a site, often a lone pair, can accept a proton, influenced by its involvement in aromaticity. Heteroatom A non-carbon atom, such as nitrogen, within a ring, often bearing lone pairs that can participate in acid-base chemistry. Protonation The addition of a hydrogen ion to a basic site, typically a lone pair, which can alter charge but must preserve aromaticity. Sp2 Hybridized Lone Pair A non-bonding electron pair on an sp2 hybridized atom, more available for protonation if not involved in aromaticity. Aromatic Stability The enhanced resistance to reaction and energy lowering due to electron delocalization in a planar, conjugated ring.
Basicity of Aromatic Heterocycles definitions
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