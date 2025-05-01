Aromatic Heterocycle A ring structure containing at least one non-carbon atom, exhibiting aromatic stability and unique reactivity with acids.

Imidazole A five-membered aromatic ring with two nitrogens, often used to illustrate basicity and acid reactions in heterocycles.

Lone Pair A pair of valence electrons on an atom, not involved in bonding, that can participate in acid-base reactions.

Aromaticity A property of cyclic, planar molecules with delocalized electrons, conferring exceptional stability and resistance to reaction.

HX A strong halohydric acid, such as HCl, used to probe the basicity of heterocyclic compounds in acid-base reactions.

Acid-Base Reaction A process where a proton is transferred from an acid to a basic site, often a lone pair, without disrupting aromaticity.