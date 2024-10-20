Benzene Reactions quiz Flashcards
Benzene Reactions quiz
- What is the role of a Lewis acid catalyst in EAS halogenation of benzene?A Lewis acid catalyst, such as FeX3, is used to make the halogen electrophile strong enough to react with benzene in EAS halogenation.
- Why is nitric acid used in the iodination of benzene instead of a Lewis acid catalyst?Iodine does not react with the typical Lewis acid catalyst, so nitric acid (HNO3) is used to facilitate the iodination of benzene.
- What combination of acids is used for the nitration of benzene?Nitration of benzene is typically performed using a combination of nitric acid (HNO3) and sulfuric acid (H2SO4).
- How can the sulfonation of benzene be reversed?Sulfonation can be reversed through desulfonation using dilute sulfuric acid or steam.
- What catalyst is used in Friedel-Crafts alkylation and acylation?Aluminum chloride (AlCl3) is used as a catalyst in both Friedel-Crafts alkylation and acylation.
- What type of group is added to benzene in Friedel-Crafts alkylation?An alkyl group is added to benzene in Friedel-Crafts alkylation.
- What type of group is added to benzene in Friedel-Crafts acylation?An acyl group, typically a carbonyl group, is added to benzene in Friedel-Crafts acylation.
- What is the significance of carbocations in reactions with benzene?Carbocations are strong electrophiles that can react with benzene, often leading to the addition of R groups to the benzene ring.
- What combination can generate carbocations for reactions with benzene?HF with a double bond or BF3 with alcohol can generate carbocations for reactions with benzene.
- What is the main mechanism discussed for benzene reactions in the provided materials?The main mechanism discussed is Electrophilic Aromatic Substitution (EAS), which involves strong electrophiles and often catalysts.