Carboxylation quiz Flashcards

Carboxylation quiz
Carboxylation quiz
- Which is a good description of the carboxylation phase of the Calvin cycle?The carboxylation phase involves the fixation of CO2 into an organic molecule, typically catalyzed by the enzyme RuBisCO.
- What role does dry ice play in the carboxylation process with Grignard reagents?Dry ice acts as an electrophile, allowing Grignard reagents to attack the carbon in CO2 and form a carboxylate intermediate.
- How do Grignard reagents behave in the presence of dry ice?Grignard reagents act as strong nucleophiles, attacking the carbon in CO2 to form a carboxylate intermediate.
- What is the final product of the reaction between Grignard reagents and dry ice?The final product is a carboxylic acid, formed after the protonation of the carboxylate intermediate.
- Why is CO2 considered a strong electrophile in the carboxylation process?CO2 is considered a strong electrophile due to its two extremely strong dipoles, making it highly reactive with nucleophiles like Grignard reagents.
- What is the intermediate formed when Grignard reagents react with CO2?The intermediate formed is a carboxylate, which is then protonated to form a carboxylic acid.
- What is the significance of the protonation step in the carboxylation process?The protonation step converts the carboxylate intermediate into a carboxylic acid, completing the synthesis process.
- How does the carboxylation process with Grignard reagents demonstrate nucleophilic attack?The process demonstrates nucleophilic attack as the Grignard reagent's negatively charged R group attacks the electrophilic carbon in CO2.
- What happens to the electrons during the Grignard reaction with CO2?Electrons are pushed down from the carbon in CO2, facilitating the formation of a carboxylate intermediate.
- What is the visual effect of dry ice in a pool, as mentioned in the video?Dry ice creates a vapor that hangs over the pool, similar to the effect seen when Grignard reagents are poured onto it.