Chirality A property where an object and its mirror image are non-superimposable, leading to distinct spatial arrangements.

Mirror Image A spatial reflection of an object, which may or may not be superimposable on the original.

Non-superimposable Describes two objects that cannot be perfectly overlaid, even if rotated or flipped.

Chiral Compound A molecule whose mirror image is different and cannot be aligned exactly with the original.

Achiral Compound A molecule whose mirror image is identical and can be perfectly overlaid with the original.

Enantiomer One of a pair of molecules that are non-superimposable mirror images of each other.