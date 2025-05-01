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Chirality A property where an object and its mirror image are non-superimposable, leading to distinct spatial arrangements. Mirror Image A spatial reflection of an object, which may or may not be superimposable on the original. Non-superimposable Describes two objects that cannot be perfectly overlaid, even if rotated or flipped. Chiral Compound A molecule whose mirror image is different and cannot be aligned exactly with the original. Achiral Compound A molecule whose mirror image is identical and can be perfectly overlaid with the original. Enantiomer One of a pair of molecules that are non-superimposable mirror images of each other. Line of Symmetry An imaginary plane dividing an object into two identical halves, indicating potential achirality. Wedge and Dash Notation A drawing method showing three-dimensional arrangement, with wedges for front and dashes for back. Methyl Group A -CH3 substituent often used to illustrate positional changes in chiral molecules. Amine Group A -NH2 substituent, commonly referenced in examples of molecular chirality. Hydroxyl Group A -OH substituent, whose position helps determine if a molecule is chiral. Stereoisomer Molecules with the same formula and connectivity but different spatial arrangements. Internal Symmetry A feature where an object can be divided into two matching halves, often indicating achirality.
Chirality definitions
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