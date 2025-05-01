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Chirality definitions

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  • Chirality
    A property where an object and its mirror image are non-superimposable, leading to distinct spatial arrangements.
  • Mirror Image
    A spatial reflection of an object, which may or may not be superimposable on the original.
  • Non-superimposable
    Describes two objects that cannot be perfectly overlaid, even if rotated or flipped.
  • Chiral Compound
    A molecule whose mirror image is different and cannot be aligned exactly with the original.
  • Achiral Compound
    A molecule whose mirror image is identical and can be perfectly overlaid with the original.
  • Enantiomer
    One of a pair of molecules that are non-superimposable mirror images of each other.
  • Line of Symmetry
    An imaginary plane dividing an object into two identical halves, indicating potential achirality.
  • Wedge and Dash Notation
    A drawing method showing three-dimensional arrangement, with wedges for front and dashes for back.
  • Methyl Group
    A -CH3 substituent often used to illustrate positional changes in chiral molecules.
  • Amine Group
    A -NH2 substituent, commonly referenced in examples of molecular chirality.
  • Hydroxyl Group
    A -OH substituent, whose position helps determine if a molecule is chiral.
  • Stereoisomer
    Molecules with the same formula and connectivity but different spatial arrangements.
  • Internal Symmetry
    A feature where an object can be divided into two matching halves, often indicating achirality.