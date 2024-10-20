Coenzymes in Metabolism quiz Flashcards
Coenzymes in Metabolism quiz
You can tap to flip the card.
1/10
Terms in this set (10)
- What function do many B vitamins serve in the production of energy?Many B vitamins function as coenzymes that facilitate metabolic reactions, particularly in energy production by aiding in the oxidation of molecules.
- What is the function of NADH and FADH2 in metabolism?NADH and FADH2 function as electron carriers, transferring electrons to the electron transport chain to ultimately produce ATP.
- What is the importance of NADH and FADH2 in cellular respiration?NADH and FADH2 are crucial for transferring electrons to the electron transport chain, which is essential for ATP synthesis in cellular respiration.
- What is the function of NADH in metabolic reactions?NADH acts as an electron carrier, transferring electrons to the electron transport chain to facilitate ATP production.
- What are NADH and FADH2 used for in the Krebs Cycle?NADH and FADH2 are used to transfer electrons to the electron transport chain, which is a key step in ATP production during the Krebs Cycle.
- Which of the following is not a cofactor? A) NAD+ B) FAD C) Coenzyme A D) GlucoseD) Glucose is not a cofactor.
- Which of the following represent cofactors? A) NAD+ B) FAD C) Coenzyme A D) All of the aboveD) All of the above represent cofactors.
- How does NAD+ become reduced to NADH?NAD+ becomes reduced to NADH by accepting two electrons and one hydrogen ion.
- What role does Coenzyme A play in the Krebs Cycle?Coenzyme A carries acetyl groups to the Krebs Cycle, facilitating energy production through oxidation.
- What is the composition of Coenzyme A?Coenzyme A is composed of ADP, pantothenic acid, and a thiol group.