Condensation Reactions quiz Flashcards

- What is a condensation reaction in organic chemistry?A condensation reaction involves two molecules combining to form a larger molecule with the loss of a smaller molecule.
- What role do enolates play in condensation reactions?Enolates act as reactive intermediates that can react with electrophiles or undergo self-condensation in the absence of electrophiles.
- Why are alpha protons important in enolate-mediated condensation reactions?Alpha protons are necessary for the formation of enolates from deprotonated alpha carbons, which are crucial for these reactions.
- What happens when an enolate reacts with a non-enolated version of itself?The enolate undergoes nucleophilic addition, forming a tetrahedral intermediate and leading to a condensation reaction.
- What is the aldol reaction?The aldol reaction involves the combination of ketones and aldehydes to form a molecule containing both alcohol and aldehyde groups.
- What is the Claisen condensation?The Claisen condensation involves two esters reacting to produce a beta-dicarbonyl compound, specifically a beta-ketoester.
- How does the absence of an electrophile affect enolate reactions?In the absence of an electrophile, enolates can react with themselves, leading to self-condensation reactions.
- What is the significance of nucleophilic addition in condensation reactions?Nucleophilic addition is a key step where enolates attack carbonyls, forming intermediates that lead to condensation products.
- What type of intermediate is formed during enolate condensation reactions?A tetrahedral intermediate is formed during enolate condensation reactions.
- What are the two main types of enolate condensation reactions discussed?The two main types are the aldol reaction and the Claisen condensation.