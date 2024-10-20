Condensation Reactions quiz Flashcards

Skip to main content
Condensation Reactions quiz

Condensation Reactions quiz
  • What is a condensation reaction in organic chemistry?
    A condensation reaction involves two molecules combining to form a larger molecule with the loss of a smaller molecule.
  • What role do enolates play in condensation reactions?
    Enolates act as reactive intermediates that can react with electrophiles or undergo self-condensation in the absence of electrophiles.
  • Why are alpha protons important in enolate-mediated condensation reactions?
    Alpha protons are necessary for the formation of enolates from deprotonated alpha carbons, which are crucial for these reactions.
  • What happens when an enolate reacts with a non-enolated version of itself?
    The enolate undergoes nucleophilic addition, forming a tetrahedral intermediate and leading to a condensation reaction.
  • What is the aldol reaction?
    The aldol reaction involves the combination of ketones and aldehydes to form a molecule containing both alcohol and aldehyde groups.
  • What is the Claisen condensation?
    The Claisen condensation involves two esters reacting to produce a beta-dicarbonyl compound, specifically a beta-ketoester.
  • How does the absence of an electrophile affect enolate reactions?
    In the absence of an electrophile, enolates can react with themselves, leading to self-condensation reactions.
  • What is the significance of nucleophilic addition in condensation reactions?
    Nucleophilic addition is a key step where enolates attack carbonyls, forming intermediates that lead to condensation products.
  • What type of intermediate is formed during enolate condensation reactions?
    A tetrahedral intermediate is formed during enolate condensation reactions.
  • What are the two main types of enolate condensation reactions discussed?
    The two main types are the aldol reaction and the Claisen condensation.