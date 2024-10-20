Condensation Reactions quiz Flashcards

A condensation reaction involves two molecules combining to form a larger molecule with the loss of a smaller molecule.

What is a condensation reaction in organic chemistry?

Enolates act as reactive intermediates that can react with electrophiles or undergo self-condensation in the absence of electrophiles.

What role do enolates play in condensation reactions?

Alpha protons are necessary for the formation of enolates from deprotonated alpha carbons, which are crucial for these reactions.

Why are alpha protons important in enolate-mediated condensation reactions?

What happens when an enolate reacts with a non-enolated version of itself?

The enolate undergoes nucleophilic addition, forming a tetrahedral intermediate and leading to a condensation reaction.