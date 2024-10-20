Coordination Complexes quiz Flashcards

A coordination complex consists of a central transition metal ion bonded to surrounding molecules or ions called ligands, with counter ions balancing the charge.

What is a coordination complex?

Ligands are molecules or ions that bond to the central metal ion in a coordination complex, and they can be neutral or negatively charged.

What are ligands in coordination complexes?

The coordination number refers to the number of ligands attached to the central metal ion in a coordination complex.

What is the coordination number in a coordination complex?

A coordination number of 6 typically results in an octahedral geometry.

What geometry is associated with a coordination number of 6?

How does electron configuration influence the geometry of coordination complexes with a coordination number of 4?

A d10 electron configuration leads to tetrahedral geometry, while a d8 configuration results in square planar geometry.