Coordination Complexes quiz Flashcards
Coordination Complexes quiz
You can tap to flip the card.
1/10
Terms in this set (10)
- What is a coordination complex?A coordination complex consists of a central transition metal ion bonded to surrounding molecules or ions called ligands, with counter ions balancing the charge.
- What are ligands in coordination complexes?Ligands are molecules or ions that bond to the central metal ion in a coordination complex, and they can be neutral or negatively charged.
- What is the coordination number in a coordination complex?The coordination number refers to the number of ligands attached to the central metal ion in a coordination complex.
- What geometry is associated with a coordination number of 6?A coordination number of 6 typically results in an octahedral geometry.
- How does electron configuration influence the geometry of coordination complexes with a coordination number of 4?A d10 electron configuration leads to tetrahedral geometry, while a d8 configuration results in square planar geometry.
- What is the role of counter ions in coordination complexes?Counter ions balance the charge of the complex ion in coordination complexes.
- What is an example of a neutral ligand?Ammonia and water are examples of neutral ligands.
- What is an example of a negatively charged ligand?Cyanide and azide ions are examples of negatively charged ligands.
- What is the geometry of a coordination complex with a coordination number of 2?A coordination complex with a coordination number of 2 typically has a linear geometry.
- What complex absorbs solar energy at the beginning of the noncyclic electron pathway?The complex that absorbs solar energy at the beginning of the noncyclic electron pathway is not directly related to coordination complexes; it is typically a photosystem in photosynthesis.