Coordination Complexes quiz #1 Flashcards

How do you classify coordination complexes according to their coordination number, and what are the most common coordination numbers and their associated geometries?

Coordination complexes are classified by the coordination number, which is the number of ligands directly bonded to the central transition metal ion. The most common coordination numbers are 2 (linear geometry), 4 (tetrahedral or square planar geometry, depending on the metal's electron configuration), and 6 (octahedral geometry).