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Decarboxylation A heat-driven process removing a carboxylic acid group as CO2, leaving a carbonyl-containing compound. Beta-Keto Carboxylic Acid A molecule featuring a carbonyl group two atoms away from a carboxylic acid, enabling easy CO2 loss. Carbonyl Group A functional group with a carbon double-bonded to oxygen, often formed after CO2 elimination. CO2 Gas A gaseous byproduct released when a carboxylic acid group is cleaved from a molecule. Concerted Mechanism A reaction pathway where multiple bond changes occur simultaneously in a single step. Intermediate Alcohol A transient species with an -OH group formed before tautomerization to a ketone. Tautomerization A rapid rearrangement shifting a hydrogen and a double bond, converting an enol to a ketone. Enol A compound with a hydroxyl group directly bonded to a double-bonded carbon atom. Ketone A molecule with a carbonyl group bonded to two carbon atoms, often the final product after tautomerization. Heat Mediation The requirement of elevated temperature to initiate and drive the decarboxylation process. Pi Bond A type of covalent bond formed by sideways overlap of p orbitals, crucial in double bonds. Single Bond Cleavage The breaking of a sigma bond, such as between a carboxyl group and the rest of the molecule during decarboxylation. Vinyl Alcohol An unstable alcohol with a hydroxyl group attached to a carbon-carbon double bond, prone to tautomerization. Enolate Chemistry The study of species formed by deprotonation of enols, important in understanding tautomerization.
Decarboxylation Mechanism definitions
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Decarboxylation Mechanism
22. Carboxylic Acid Derivatives: NAS
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