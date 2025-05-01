Decarboxylation A heat-driven process removing a carboxylic acid group as CO2, leaving a carbonyl-containing compound.

Beta-Keto Carboxylic Acid A molecule featuring a carbonyl group two atoms away from a carboxylic acid, enabling easy CO2 loss.

Carbonyl Group A functional group with a carbon double-bonded to oxygen, often formed after CO2 elimination.

CO2 Gas A gaseous byproduct released when a carboxylic acid group is cleaved from a molecule.

Concerted Mechanism A reaction pathway where multiple bond changes occur simultaneously in a single step.

Intermediate Alcohol A transient species with an -OH group formed before tautomerization to a ketone.