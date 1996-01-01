Dehydrohalogenation quiz #1 Flashcards

What is the major organic product formed in a dehydrohalogenation (E2) reaction of an alkyl halide with a strong base?

The major organic product of a dehydrohalogenation (E2) reaction is an alkene formed by the elimination of a beta hydrogen and a halogen (leaving group) from the alkyl halide. The base abstracts a beta hydrogen that is antiperiplanar to the leaving group, resulting in the formation of a double bond between the alpha and beta carbons. The specific alkene formed (Zaitsev or Hofmann product) depends on the structure of the alkyl halide and the base used.