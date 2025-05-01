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Bicyclic Compound A molecule featuring two fused rings, often formed when a cyclic diene reacts with a dienophile in a Diels-Alder reaction. Bridge A group of atoms, typically a carbon, positioned above or below the main ring system, not participating directly in the reaction. Cyclic Diene A diene where the double bonds are part of a ring, enabling the formation of bridged bicyclic products in cycloadditions. Dienophile A molecule with a double or triple bond that reacts with a diene to form a new ring system in the Diels-Alder process. Stereochemistry The spatial arrangement of atoms in molecules, crucial for distinguishing between exo and endo products in bridged systems. Endo Orientation A configuration where substituents or rings are oriented away from the bridge, minimizing steric hindrance. Exo Orientation A configuration where substituents or rings are oriented toward the bridge, often resulting in increased steric interactions. Flagpole Interaction Steric repulsion between hydrogens or groups on a bridge and those on a ring, influencing product preference. Mechanistic Arrows Curved arrows used to depict electron movement during bond formation and rearrangement in reaction mechanisms. Planar Representation A two-dimensional depiction of a molecule, useful for visualizing ring systems but lacking spatial detail. 3D Representation A depiction showing the spatial arrangement of atoms, clarifying the positions of bridges and substituents. Substituent An atom or group attached to a ring or chain, whose orientation (endo or exo) affects the stability of the product. S-cis Conformation A specific arrangement of a diene where the double bonds are on the same side, required for Diels-Alder reactivity. Dimerization A process where two identical molecules react to form a single, often more complex, product. Hydrocarbon A molecule composed solely of carbon and hydrogen, often drawn without explicit hydrogens unless stereochemistry is relevant.
Diels-Alder Forming Bridged Products definitions
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