Bicyclic Compound A molecule featuring two fused rings, often formed when a cyclic diene reacts with a dienophile in a Diels-Alder reaction.

Bridge A group of atoms, typically a carbon, positioned above or below the main ring system, not participating directly in the reaction.

Cyclic Diene A diene where the double bonds are part of a ring, enabling the formation of bridged bicyclic products in cycloadditions.

Dienophile A molecule with a double or triple bond that reacts with a diene to form a new ring system in the Diels-Alder process.

Stereochemistry The spatial arrangement of atoms in molecules, crucial for distinguishing between exo and endo products in bridged systems.

Endo Orientation A configuration where substituents or rings are oriented away from the bridge, minimizing steric hindrance.