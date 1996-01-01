Skip to main content
Diels-Alder Reaction quiz #1 Flashcards

Diels-Alder Reaction quiz #1
  • Which types of dienes are able to undergo a Diels-Alder reaction?
    Only conjugated 1,3-dienes can undergo a Diels-Alder reaction, as isolated dienes like 1,4-dienes do not have adjacent double bonds and are not suitable.
  • What structural feature makes a diene the least reactive in a Diels-Alder reaction?
    A diene that cannot adopt the s-cis conformation or is not conjugated (such as an isolated diene) is the least reactive in a Diels-Alder reaction.
  • What are the key characteristics of the Diels-Alder reaction?
    The Diels-Alder reaction is a heat-catalyzed, reversible pericyclic reaction between a conjugated 1,3-diene and a dienophile (alkene or alkyne), always forming a 6-membered ring and retaining the stereochemistry of substituents.
  • Why is a solvent like xylene (dimethylbenzene) used in the Diels-Alder reaction?
    Xylene is used as a solvent in the Diels-Alder reaction because it has a high boiling point, allowing the reaction to be heated sufficiently to proceed efficiently.
  • What structural feature makes a dienophile the least reactive in a Diels-Alder reaction?
    A dienophile lacking electron-withdrawing groups is the least reactive in a Diels-Alder reaction, as electron-withdrawing groups increase dienophile reactivity.
  • What structural feature makes a diene the most reactive in a Diels-Alder reaction?
    A diene that is conjugated and can easily adopt the s-cis conformation is the most reactive in a Diels-Alder reaction.
  • What is correct about the formation of the exo product in a Diels-Alder reaction?
    The exo product in a Diels-Alder reaction refers to the orientation of substituents on the newly formed ring, and its formation depends on the approach of the dienophile and the relative positions of substituents; stereochemistry is retained from the starting materials.
  • What is the general mechanism of the Diels-Alder reaction?
    The Diels-Alder reaction mechanism involves a conjugated 1,3-diene in the s-cis conformation reacting with a dienophile (alkene or alkyne) via a concerted pericyclic process, forming two new sigma bonds and one new pi bond to yield a 6-membered ring.
  • How can you deconstruct a Diels-Alder adduct to identify the original diene and dienophile?
    To deconstruct a Diels-Alder adduct, identify the 6-membered ring with a double bond, then break the two new sigma bonds formed and convert the single bonds back to double bonds to reveal the original 1,3-diene and dienophile.
  • How do you determine the product of a Diels-Alder reaction between a given diene and dienophile?
    To determine the product, ensure the diene is conjugated and in the s-cis conformation, then connect the ends of the diene to the ends of the dienophile, forming a 6-membered ring with a new double bond and retaining the stereochemistry of substituents.
  • What is the expected product of the Diels-Alder reaction between anthracene and maleic anhydride?
    The Diels-Alder reaction between anthracene (acting as the diene) and maleic anhydride (the dienophile) yields a 6-membered ring adduct fused to the anthracene core, with the anhydride group attached to the new ring.
  • How do you draw one enantiomer of the major product of a Diels-Alder reaction involving a trans dienophile?
    For a Diels-Alder reaction with a trans dienophile, draw the 6-membered ring product with the substituents from the dienophile in trans positions, and show one possible spatial arrangement to represent one enantiomer.
  • How do you identify the expected major product of a Diels-Alder reaction?
    The expected major product is a 6-membered ring formed by the reaction of a conjugated 1,3-diene (in s-cis conformation) and a dienophile, with the stereochemistry of substituents retained from the starting materials.