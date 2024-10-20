Epimerization quiz Flashcards
Epimerization quiz
You can tap to flip the card.
1/10
Terms in this set (10)
- At which carbon position does epimerization typically occur in monosaccharides?Epimerization typically occurs at the C2 position in monosaccharides.
- What is the main reason bases are generally avoided with monosaccharides?Bases are avoided because they can lead to complex mixtures due to multiple isomerizations.
- What is the result of epimerization at the C2 position of beta-D-glucopyranose?Epimerization at the C2 position of beta-D-glucopyranose can convert it into D-mannopyranose.
- What is the role of the enolate mechanism in epimerization?The enolate mechanism involves deprotonation of the alpha carbon, forming an enolate that can lose stereochemical information at C2.
- How does the enediol mechanism differ from the enolate mechanism?The enediol mechanism forms an enediol intermediate with two hydroxyl groups, leading to possible inversion at C2.
- What happens to the stereochemistry of the hydroxyl group during epimerization?The stereochemistry of the hydroxyl group at C2 can racemize, allowing it to switch positions.
- Why is the C2 position of a monosaccharide susceptible to epimerization in base?The C2 position is susceptible due to the acidity of the alpha carbon, which is more easily deprotonated.
- What is the significance of the enediol intermediate in the epimerization process?The enediol intermediate allows for the loss of stereochemical information, enabling the hydroxyl group to switch positions.
- What is the outcome of the enolate mechanism in terms of stereochemistry?The enolate mechanism results in the loss of stereochemical information at C2, allowing for racemization.
- What is the final result of both the enolate and enediol mechanisms in epimerization?Both mechanisms result in the formation of an epimer with the hydroxyl group at C2 in a different stereochemical position.