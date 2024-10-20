Fatty Acids quiz Flashcards

Terms in this set ( 24 ) Hide definitions

What is the difference between saturated and unsaturated fatty acids? Saturated fatty acids have only single bonds between carbon atoms, while unsaturated fatty acids contain one or more double bonds (pi bonds).

What type of fatty acid has a hydrogen atom at every possible place along its carbon chain? A saturated fatty acid has a hydrogen atom at every possible place along its carbon chain.

Which of the following statements about saturated fatty acids are true? A) They contain double bonds. B) They are typically solid at room temperature. C) They have a kinked structure. D) They are amphipathic. B) They are typically solid at room temperature.

Which of these best represents a fatty-acid molecule? A) A molecule with a hydrophobic tail and a hydrophilic head. B) A molecule with only hydrophilic properties. C) A molecule with only hydrophobic properties. D) A molecule with alternating hydrophilic and hydrophobic sections. A) A molecule with a hydrophobic tail and a hydrophilic head.

How can you tell the difference between an unsaturated fatty acid and a saturated fatty acid? Unsaturated fatty acids contain one or more double bonds, while saturated fatty acids have only single bonds between carbon atoms.

Fatty acids are a component of what type of macromolecule? Fatty acids are a component of lipids.

How many malonyl molecules will need to be made to synthesize a 20 carbon long fatty acid? To synthesize a 20 carbon long fatty acid, 9 malonyl molecules are needed, as each contributes 2 carbons after the initial acetyl-CoA.

Why does a gram of fatty acids provide about twice as many calories as a gram of glucose? Fatty acids provide more calories because they have more carbon-hydrogen bonds, which release more energy when oxidized compared to glucose.

Which of the following types of fatty acids has no carbon-carbon double bonds? A) Saturated fatty acids B) Monounsaturated fatty acids C) Polyunsaturated fatty acids D) Trans fatty acids A) Saturated fatty acids

What type of fatty acid contains the most possible hydrogens? Saturated fatty acids contain the most possible hydrogens.

Which of the following is true regarding saturated fatty acids? A) They have one or more double bonds. B) They are typically liquid at room temperature. C) They are fully saturated with hydrogen atoms. D) They have a cis configuration. C) They are fully saturated with hydrogen atoms.

How many double bonds are found in a saturated fatty acid? There are no double bonds in a saturated fatty acid.

Which are correct statements about saturated fatty acids? A) They are amphipathic. B) They contain only single bonds. C) They are typically liquid at room temperature. D) They have a kinked structure. A) They are amphipathic. B) They contain only single bonds.

Which of the following has the most saturated fat? A) Olive oil B) Butter C) Canola oil D) Fish oil B) Butter

How is a saturated fatty acid different from an unsaturated fatty acid? A saturated fatty acid has no double bonds between carbon atoms, while an unsaturated fatty acid has one or more double bonds.

Which type of fatty acid has at least one C=C double bond? Unsaturated fatty acids have at least one C=C double bond.

Which statement is true regarding fatty acids? A) They are always polar. B) They are always nonpolar. C) They are amphipathic. D) They are always saturated. C) They are amphipathic.

Which of the following statements regarding saturated fatty acids is true? A) They contain double bonds. B) They are typically solid at room temperature. C) They have a kinked structure. D) They are amphipathic. B) They are typically solid at room temperature.

How does a saturated and unsaturated fatty acid differ? A saturated fatty acid has no double bonds, while an unsaturated fatty acid has one or more double bonds.

Which of the following is not a characteristic of most fatty acids? A) Amphipathic nature B) Even number of carbons C) Presence of double bonds in all types D) Hydrophobic tail C) Presence of double bonds in all types

Which of the following fatty acids is most likely to be a liquid at room temperature? A) Lauric acid B) Stearic acid C) Oleic acid D) Palmitic acid C) Oleic acid

Which type of fatty acid is filled to capacity with hydrogen? Saturated fatty acids are filled to capacity with hydrogen.

Are the fatty acid chains polar or nonpolar? Fatty acid chains are nonpolar due to their hydrophobic hydrocarbon tails.