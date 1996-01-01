Haloform Reaction quiz #1 Flashcards

Which types of organic compounds are able to undergo the haloform reaction, and what structural feature is required for this reaction to occur?

Compounds that can undergo the haloform reaction are those containing a methyl group directly attached to a carbonyl carbon, specifically methyl ketones (R-CO-CH3) or compounds that can be oxidized to methyl ketones. The key structural feature required is the presence of a methyl group (–CH3) adjacent to a carbonyl group (C=O), which allows for successive alpha halogenation and eventual formation of a good leaving group (CX3) during the reaction.