Hammond Postulate quiz #1 Flashcards

Which statement about the Hammond postulate is incorrect: (a) Transition states resemble the species with the highest energy on the free energy diagram, (b) Transition states always resemble the reactants, (c) An early transition state resembles the reactants, (d) A late transition state resembles the products?

Statement (b) is incorrect. According to the Hammond postulate, transition states resemble the species with the highest energy on the free energy diagram, which could be either the reactants or the products depending on the reaction profile.