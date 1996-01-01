Calculating Energy Difference Between Chair Conformations quiz #1 Flashcards

What does the equilibrium between the two chair conformations of a substituted cyclohexane represent, and how are the axial and equatorial positions involved?
The equilibrium between the two chair conformations of a substituted cyclohexane represents the interconversion (ring flip) between the two possible chair forms, where a substituent switches between the more stable equatorial position and the less stable axial position. The equilibrium can be shown as: chair conformation with the substituent equatorial ⇌ chair conformation with the substituent axial. The relative amounts of each conformation depend on the energy difference (A value) between the axial and equatorial positions, with the equatorial conformation generally favored due to lower energy.
What mathematical tools are needed to rigorously calculate the energy difference between chair conformations of cyclohexane?
You need a scientific calculator capable of handling equations with e and logarithms. This is because the calculations involve exponential and logarithmic functions.
Why is hydrogen assigned an A value of zero in cyclohexane conformational analysis?
Hydrogen has an A value of zero because there is no energy difference between its axial and equatorial positions. This means flipping the ring does not change the molecule's energy when all substituents are hydrogen.
How do the A values change as the size of the substituent on cyclohexane increases?
A values increase as the substituent size increases, indicating a higher energy cost for axial positioning. Larger groups like tert-butyl have much higher A values compared to smaller groups like methyl.
What unique property of halogens affects their A values in cyclohexane conformations?
Halogens have longer bond lengths, which reduces their interactions with axial hydrogens. This results in A values that do not strictly follow the expected trend based on size alone.
What are 1,3-diaxial interactions in the context of cyclohexane conformational analysis?
1,3-diaxial interactions are steric interactions between a substituent in the axial position and axial hydrogens on the same side of the ring. These interactions contribute to the energy cost reflected in the A value.
How is the equilibrium constant (Ke) for cyclohexane flipping defined in these calculations?
Ke is defined as the ratio of products (axial conformation) over reactants (equatorial conformation). This helps determine the relative populations of each conformation at equilibrium.
Why is it preferable to use kilojoules per mole instead of kilocalories per mole in these energy calculations?
Kilojoules per mole are preferred because all the equations used in these calculations are in kilojoules, simplifying the process. This avoids unnecessary conversions between units.
How are gauche interactions in Newman projections related to A values in cyclohexane?
A values are essentially the sum of gauche interactions experienced by a substituent in the axial position. For example, a methyl group has two gauche interactions, each contributing to its total A value.
What is the significance of being able to calculate exact percentages of axial and equatorial conformers in cyclohexane?
Calculating exact percentages allows for a more precise understanding of conformational populations rather than just knowing which is favored. This quantitative approach is achieved through mathematical analysis using A values and equilibrium constants.