Calculating Energy Difference Between Chair Conformations quiz #1 Flashcards

What does the equilibrium between the two chair conformations of a substituted cyclohexane represent, and how are the axial and equatorial positions involved?

The equilibrium between the two chair conformations of a substituted cyclohexane represents the interconversion (ring flip) between the two possible chair forms, where a substituent switches between the more stable equatorial position and the less stable axial position. The equilibrium can be shown as: chair conformation with the substituent equatorial ⇌ chair conformation with the substituent axial. The relative amounts of each conformation depend on the energy difference (A value) between the axial and equatorial positions, with the equatorial conformation generally favored due to lower energy.