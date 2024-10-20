Hybridization quiz Flashcards

Terms in this set ( 10 ) Hide definitions

What is hybridization in the context of carbon's electron configuration? Hybridization is the blending of carbon's 2s and 2p orbitals to form four new degenerate sp3 hybrid orbitals, allowing carbon to form four stable bonds.

How does the Aftbaugh principle relate to hybridization? The Aftbaugh principle states that electrons fill orbitals in order of increasing energy, which is violated during hybridization as an electron is excited to a higher energy orbital to achieve stability.

What determines the type of hybridization an atom undergoes? The type of hybridization is determined by the number of bond sites, which are places where an atom can form bonds or has lone pairs.

What is the significance of s character in hybridization? S character refers to the percentage of the s orbital involved in hybridization, affecting properties like acidity.

What is the hybridization state of a carbon atom with four bond sites? A carbon atom with four bond sites undergoes sp3 hybridization, forming four degenerate orbitals.

What is the bond angle associated with sp3 hybridization? The bond angle associated with sp3 hybridization is 109.5 degrees.

What is a carbocation and why is it reactive? A carbocation is a positively charged carbon atom that is reactive due to its incomplete octet and unfulfilled bonding preferences.

What is the hybridization state of a carbon atom with two bond sites? A carbon atom with two bond sites undergoes sp hybridization, forming two hybridized orbitals and leaving two unhybridized p orbitals.

What is the bond angle associated with sp hybridization? The bond angle associated with sp hybridization is 180 degrees.